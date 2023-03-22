HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A supervisor of a New Palestine pizza shop is accused of getting a teenage employee drunk and sexually assaulting her on her ride home in 2022.

Charles Wolfe, 30, of Greenwood, was charged last week with sexual misconduct with a minor, furnishing alcohol with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Court documents indicate a teenage female was taken to the hospital overnight on July 14, 2022 after coming home from work “intoxicated.” The girl told family Wolfe had assaulted her in the car. The ride home had been prearrange with Wolfe and the girl’s parents.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl had been closing up the night before at Mama Nita’s Pizza in New Palestine with Wolfe, her boss. He had made her a drink that she described as “tasting different.” She told police once she learned there was alcohol in it, Wolfe pressured her to drink until she became drunk.

Wolfe claimed the girl had “gotten into his bottle” of vodka without his knowledge and got drunk herself. The affidavit shows he told police she was drunk at the pizza shop and had asked him to “cover” for her.

Another female employee who was the last to see Wolfe and the girl said the girl did not seem intoxicated when she left. However, she did say Wolfe’s eyes appeared “definitely drunk.”

Investigators said there were several inconsistencies with Wolfe’s story, including the time the girl clocked out and whether he knew why he was being questioned. Wolfe reportedly claimed he had a seizure in the past that affected his memory.

Police also looked at the victim’s phone and saw several texts that “were hard to understand due to spelling errors consistent with an intoxicated person attempting to type,” charging documents stated. However, one text sent to the girl’s father during the same time period was legible and said she had to work late because of the health department. Wolfe reportedly admitted to police he wrote that text to help “cover” for the girl.

Wolfe was arrested but has since posted bond. He is due back in court in April.