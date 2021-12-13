Greenwood High School teacher faces child seduction charges

Crime in Indianapolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A teacher at Greenwood High School was arrested Monday on child seduction charges, authorities announced.

Matthew Hockersmith, age 40, is facing three counts of child seduction. Formal charges are expected to be filed Tuesday.

While Hockersmith did not appear on the school corporation’s teacher directory Monday evening, the Greenwood Schools athletics page lists him as the head cross country coach, as well as an assistant track coach.

It is currently unclear if a student was involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News