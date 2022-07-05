GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women caught on surveillance footage making purchases with a stolen credit card.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the women were captured on surveillance footage on June 24 at a Dollar General located on N. State Street. Police said the women stole a victim’s credit card and purchased two Visa gift cards totally an amount of $500.

Surveillance footage showing the suspects

Police said the women attempted to purchase additional Visa gift cards at a Marion County Dollar General store but were unsuccessful.

If anyone has any information about the women in the photographs, please contact Detective Nathan Garner with the Greenfield Police Department at (317) 325-1234.