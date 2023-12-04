GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty after he reportedly purchased guns, ammunition and machine gun conversion devices for his 16-year-old son.

According to court documents, filed late last month in Hancock County, Eric Schenk was sentenced to three years after he pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous control of a child, a Level 5 felony.

Under the sentencing order, Schenk will serve one year in Hancock County Jail, with credit for any time served, followed by one year as a “direct commitment to Hancock County Community Corrections on home detention” and one year suspended to formal probation. Schenk will also be required to pay court costs.

According to previous reports, the investigation into Schenk began when a stolen handgun was recovered by a juvenile in another case. The juvenile told police he bought the gun from a man who told police he got it from Schenk’s son.

Officials said at the time that Schenk’s son was arrested in July and a search warrant uncovered several guns and drug paraphernalia. After police seized the son’s phone, officials found numerous texts between him and his father.

Through these texts, police found evidence that Schenk provided items, including firearms, narcotics and machine gun conversion devices, to his son.