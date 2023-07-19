HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A 59-year-old Greenfield man was recently convicted on two felony child molesting charges after multiple instances of abuse between July 2019 and August 2020.

According to a news release from Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton, 59-year-old Kirk Lonas was convicted on two counts of child molesting, one a Level 3 felony and the other a Level 4 felony, on Monday by a Hancock Circuit Court jury after a four-day trial.

According to previous reports, Lonas was apprehended in October 2020 in Missouri after the Greenfield Police Department announced that he was wanted. Lonas was convicted of abuse of individuals under 14 years of age at the time that occurred between July 2019 and August 2020 in two locations in Hancock County.

“It’s heartbreaking to see cases in which children have been targeted and taken advantage of,” Eaton said in the release. “These cases are difficult both for the victim and a challenge to prosecute. I’m grateful the jury convicted Mr. Lonas on two of the counts.”

Officials said in the release that Lonas is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 24.