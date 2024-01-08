MARION, Ind. — Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an inmate who reportedly escaped from his work-crew detail Monday morning.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials have identified the escapee as 30-year-old Marion resident Charles Gerstorff. An arrest warrant on escape charges, a Level 5 felony, has been issued. Officials described Gerstorff as being around 6’1″ tall and around 180 pounds.

Officials said around 7:50 a.m. Monday, Gerstorff reportedly fled from his work-crew detail at the City of Marion Animal Care and Control building next to the 4H Fairgrounds on State Road 18 West. Officials said the supervising deputy “was distracted and performing another task.”

“Multiple Grant County Sheriff’s deputies responded, but the inmate was not located as he had fled off into a wooded area, and the search was discontinued after a few hours,” the release said.

In an update from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, officials said Gerstorff “should have never been on a work crew due to a previous charge of escape during his time on the electronic monitoring program with home detention.”

“The charges’ oversight led him to be placed on the work crew. We are currently looking at how this oversight occurred and taking extensive measures to minimize the possibility of this occurring again,” the update read. “Our work-crew program is a positive program that we provide for the citizens of Grant County to assist in cleaning up Grant County and helping non-profit organizations. Our work-crew program is also an effort to assist in rehabilitating our inmates.”

If anyone has information regarding Gerstorff’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 668-8168 or call 911. Tips can also be made via Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.