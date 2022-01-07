Grant County Jail inmate charged with child sex crimes dies

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Grant County Jail charged with child sex crimes has died, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, an inmate’s medical emergency was reported to the jail staff, who responded by rendering aid and calling an ambulance.

GCSD said the inmate was removed from his cellblock and taken to the jail’s medical treatment facility, where nurses continued to treat him until an ambulance arrived.

The inmate was taken to Marion Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s department identified the inmate as 58-year-old Robert E. Lowe, whose last known address was in Gas City, Indiana.

Lowe had been incarcerated at the Grant County Jail, pre-trial, since January 15 of 2021 on charges of:

Child molesting (2 counts)

Sexual misconduct with a minor (2 counts)

Neglect of a dependent (2 counts)

Child seduction-sexual intercourse (2 counts)

The Grant County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police are investigating Lowe’s death.