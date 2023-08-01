MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — Google Maps Street View could soon feature breakneck snapshots of an in-progress police pursuit after a Florida man, who claimed to work for the mapping tech giant, led Middletown police officers on a high-speed chase all while a 360-degree camera was mounted to the roof of his car.

Coleman Ferguson is currently being held in the Henry County Jail where he faces one count of resisiting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.

According to the Middletown Police Department, a Google Maps Street View car was clocked driving past Shenandoah High School on U.S. 36 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on Monday evening. The posted speed limit on this stretch of U.S. 36 is 55 mph and 40 mph when the school zone lights are flashing.

The Middletown officer said the Google car was passing several other vehicles while traveling westbound on U.S. 36 at a high-rate of speed. As the vehicle passed the officer, the officer noted the 360-degree cameras mounted to a tall antenna atop the car.

Photo of Google Maps Street View car crashed into creek east of Pendleton. (Middletown Police Department)

The officer gave chase and ended up catching up to Ferguson in the 8500 block of W. U.S. 36. Police said Ferguson was still driving at speeds “well over 100 miles per hour” while he passed several other vehicles and refused to pull over for police.

The officer chased Ferguson into Madison County where the driver slowed down before running a red light at State Road 109 and U.S. 36.

Police said Ferguson turned the Google car south, just east of Pendleton, due to a bridge being out. Ferguson then reportedly lost control of the Google car and drove through a yard before crashing into a creek and becoming stuck.

After being taken into custody, Ferguson told police he worked for Google and was “scared to stop.”