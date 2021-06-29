Gas station confrontation ends in clerk being shot on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A gas station clerk was shot after a confrontation early Tuesday morning on the near northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a person was reported shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of E. 38th Street.

Police say the victim was a gas station clerk who had confronted someone trying to steal merchandise from the store. The suspected shoplifter shot the clerk and then took off.

The clerk was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.