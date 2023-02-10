FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet.

Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were called to the Paris Estates neighborhood, located near Interstate 65 and State Road 44, on Tuesday after an 84-year-old man reported being assaulted and robbed in his driveway.

Police accuse Brown of striking the victim in the back of his head and kicking the man before stealing his wallet and a large sum of cash. No weapon was reportedly used in the attack and the victim sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the attack was targeted and not a random act.