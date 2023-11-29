FRANKFORT, Ind. — A Frankfort man has been arrested after he was charged with multiple counts of child molestation and child solicitation charges.

According to documents filed on Wednesday in Clinton County, 40-year-old Ralph Luper was charged with:

Five counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony

One count of child molesting, fondling or touching a child under 14, a Level 4 felony

One count of child seduction, a Level 2 felony

One count of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony.

In June, a juvenile interviewed with police, claiming that Luper forced her to perform oral sex on him multiple times over the course of multiple years. The juvenile also said Luper exposed himself to her on an occasion.

Later that month, another juvenile interviewed with police regarding reported incidents involving Luper. This juvenile told police he would “do stuff to her” when he was drinking. That included touching the girl in an inappropriate manner multiple times over the course of multiple years.

According to court documents, a pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024, and a jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2024.