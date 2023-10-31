FOWLERTON, Ind. — A Fowlerton man is under arrest after police said he fired a handgun into the air while children were present at a bus stop on Monday morning.

Charles Doyle Jr. was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A handgun was recovered from Doyle’s home, who is prohibited from possessing such a weapon due to being a convicted felon.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred on Monday between 6 and 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kirkwood and A Street in the small town of Fowlerton. Several children were reportedly at the bus stop at the time Doyle fired his gun into the air.

Court records show that Doyle is also facing charges in a separate July incident that include charges of drunk driving, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.