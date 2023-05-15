GREENFIELD, Ind. — A former Greenfield-Central High School student is under arrest for once again threatening her former school after being caught roaming the halls only weeks prior.

Victoria Perkins, 19, was quickly apprehended on Monday after posting a threatening image on her Instagram account referencing the high school burning.

Less than three weeks ago, on April 26, Perkins snuck into Greenfield-Central and was caught roaming the halls of her former school while broadcasting her trespassing live on Instagram.

Perkins could be heard saying, “I could have shot that school up” while she was roaming the halls, before being caught by a school resource officer.

Booking photo of Victoria Perkins

Parents previously expressed frustration after the trespassing incident, concerned at how Perkins got into the school to shoot the video.

Police said the latest stunt by Perkins involved the threat posted to her Instagram in reference to Greenfield-Central burning. The social media post was passed around by students and parents, causing serious concern for the safety of the school in the wake of Perkin’s successfully gaining access to the school only weeks prior.

The Greenfield Police Department said several parents went as far as removing their children from school on Monday due to the threat.

Perkins faces one preliminary count of intimidation and is being held at the Hancock County Jail. Formal charges will be determined by the prosecutor’s office.

“Criminal activity in, around or involving our schools is taken very seriously,” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Charles McMichael. “Threats of any kind are no joking matter.”