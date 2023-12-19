INDIANAPOLIS — A one-time paramedic for the White River Township Fire Protection District will serve 25 years behind bars after confessing to molesting a young girl.

Anthony Henson of Indianapolis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of child molestation, pleading guilty but mentally ill to one of the counts. Henson was sentenced the same day to three separate prison stints of nine, nine and seven years. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, meaning one after another for a total prison sentence of 25 years.

Booking photo of Anthony Henson

Previous reports detail how Henson told police that the 9-year-old girl “did the right thing” by telling a school teacher about his “routine” of touching the girl inappropriately.

Henson had been a paramedic for the White River Township Fire Protection District until he was fired once the district learned of his arrest.

Henson was arrested in November 2022 after the victim told a school teacher about Henson touching her both over and under her clothes.

Originally, police said Henson wouldn’t talk to detectives until he had a change of heart and said he wanted to sign a confession. Henson then told investigators that the girl “did the right thing” in turning him in and that she was “completely harmless in this.”

After serving his prison sentence, Henson will have to register as a sex offender and be placed on probation.