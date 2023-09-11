INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff’s deputy faces 10 counts of child pornography charges after an investigation reportedly unveiled illicit images of nude children on his phone, court documents reveal.

Justin Dillehay, 28, of Indianapolis was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in late August. All 10 charges are Level 5 felonies, which carry a sentencing range of one to six years on a conviction.

According to court documents, investigators were led to Dillehay thanks to a cybertip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After tracing the IP address associated with the images to Dillehay, investigators located the suspect at his Indianapolis apartment.

Court documents reveal that when investigators spoke to Dillehay, the one-time sheriff’s deputy agreed to answer questions until the matter of child porn being found on his email was brought up. Dillehay then asked for a lawyer and ended the interview.

According to the documents, a search of Dillehay’s personal phone uncovered multiple images of child porn that featured children estimated to be under 12 years of age.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Officer confirmed that Dillehay was a deputy with MCSO from 2016 to 2020 but is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.