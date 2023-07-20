Joe Staysniak, a former NFL player for the Indianapolis Colts, was arrested in February 2023. (Hendricks County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts player and radio personality Joe Staysniak has filed to plead guilty in the battery case involving his son, according to court records.

FOX59 obtained the court documents filed on July 5 detailing the plea agreement and request for a hearing on the change of plea.

If the court accepts the motion, the document shows Staysniak would plead guilty to count two of battery as a lesser included Class B Misdemeanor and would be sentenced to 180 days, with 176 suspended.

Staysniak would then serve about a year on probation, agree to substance abuse and alcohol evaluation, not consume alcohol, agree to anger management evaluation and agree to two “no-contact” orders.

His plea hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

Joe Staysniak, a former NFL player for the Indianapolis Colts, was arrested in February 2023. (Hendricks County Jail)

The former Colt was arrested back in February on preliminary charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery. He was arrested in Brownsburg, according to jail records.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a neighbor reported seeing a “suspicious vehicle” in Staysniak’s driveway. When he went to check, he found two people inside, pulling one of them by their hoodie and punching a male relative. He displayed his gun during the incident.

One of the people said Staysniak had pressed a gun to their face. He denied that to investigators but said he instead “shoved him backward with an open hand.” He acknowledged he pulled the other individual by his hoodie “to get his attention” but denied pointing the gun at him.

While Staysniak was booked on intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery, his charges were amended to two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and strangulation.