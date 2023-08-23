Joe Staysniak, a former NFL player for the Indianapolis Colts, was arrested in February 2023. (Hendricks County Jail

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Former Indianapolis Colts player and radio host Joe Staysniak avoided additional jail time stemming from a battery arrest from February.

Staysniak pleaded guilty to a count of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second misdemeanor battery count was dropped, as was a felony strangulation charge.

Staysniak was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 176 days suspended. He was given credit for four days already served. In addition, he’ll be on probation for 361 days, according to the court. Other terms of the plea deal included an anger management course.

Police arrested Staysniak in February following an altercation at his home in Hendricks County. According to the probable cause affidavit, a neighbor alerted him to a “suspicious vehicle” in his driveway.

Staysniak confronted two people inside the vehicle, including his son. He pulled one of them by their hoodie and punched his son, investigators said. He had a gun with him during the incident.

The other individual said Staysniak pressed a gun to his face, but Staysniak denied pointing the weapon or using it against anyone. While he was initially arrested on a preliminary count of pointing a firearm, the prosecutor’s office never filed a gun-related charge in the case.

Staysniak, commonly known around the area as “Big Joe,” hosted a weekday morning radio show in Indianapolis for several years. The former standout offensive lineman for Ohio State spent six seasons in the NFL, including three with the Indianapolis Colts.