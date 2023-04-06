HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Former Avon police officer has been arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Jail records show Alexander Howell was booked into the Hendricks County Jail late Wednesday night for counts of strangulation, criminal confinement with bodily injury and domestic battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Howell’s case, police were called to a home in Hendricks County on Tuesday after a woman called to report a physical altercation with Howell.

The woman told police Howell had been drinking and became angry after he thought she slammed a door. She told police he began to throw items at her and then placed her in a “chokehold.”

“[Redacted] explained that while Mr. Howell had his hands wrapped around her neck, he was applying enough pressure that she was unable to breathe,” read court documents.

The woman told police she was able to escape to a bathroom, but Howell kicked in the door and attacked her again, placing her in another chokehold.

The woman was able to escape yet again and hid in a nearby shed before a relative came and got Howell, according to court records.

When questioned by police, Howell reportedly said he did not remember the incident due to his intoxication level.

He was arrested Wednesday in Howard County after a warrant was issued in Hendricks County.

Howell is a former Avon police officer who worked for the agency from 2015 until September of 2022. Avon police issued a release that stated Howell resigned for personal reasons.

Full statement from Avon Deputy Chief of Police Brian Nugent:

Earlier this evening, our agency was notified that a former Officer of the Avon Police Department was taken into custody in connection to an arrest warrant issued through Hendricks County for domestic battery. At approximately 9:00 p.m. this evening, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Alexander Howell was taken into custody without incident, pending his transport to the Hendricks County Jail. While we are deeply saddened to learn of this incident, we appreciate the professionalism of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the integrity of the impending judicial process that Mr. Howell is entitled to at this time. Mr. Howell worked for our agency from 2015 until his resignation in September of 2022 for personal reasons.