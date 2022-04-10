INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead and five other people were injured in a shooting at a birthday party on Indianapolis’ northwest side Sunday morning.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at an event center in the 4200 block of West 38th Street near Lafayette Road just before 3:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located three individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, a male and a female, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital. A third victim was found inside the building as was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three other reported male victims were walk-ins at area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives a fight broke out at a birthday party inside the building, where shots were fired inside and outside the building.

No information regarding any suspects have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.