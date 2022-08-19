FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight.

According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m.

A search was done of the home and surrounding area to make sure no one was injured.

Police believe the shooter(s) left the area in a vehicle, however there is no vehicle description at this time.

Fishers police ask anyone with information to contact Detective David Finn at 317-595-3341. We are also requesting homeowners in the area check any doorbell or exterior video they may have available in the time frame.

Earlier in August, Fishers police received another report of shots fired in a residential neighborhood less than three miles from Roundtree Road. Several homes and vehicles were struck by bullets.