FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man will serve more than a decade behind bars after investigators discovered he was trafficking more than 600 images of child abuse porn including depictions of infants and toddlers being sexually abused and tortured.

Robert Ficzner, 27, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison by a U.S. District Court Judge.

“Child predators like Ficzner cannot escape justice and there will be serious consequences for their heinous actions,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago area of operations Sean Fitzgerald.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, investigators were led to Ficzner after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that Ficzner was sharing an image of a naked 5-year-old to users on Omegle. Investigators reported approaching Ficzner in March 2022 where he admitted to showing sexually explicit images to elicit a “reaction” from Omegle users.

The DOJ reported that Ficzner went on to admit to sharing and receiving child sexual abuse material over Kik and Telegram along with Omegle.

Court documents reveal that investigators discovered well over 600 images of child sexual abuse material in Ficzner’s collection including depictions of sexual abuse and torture to infants and toddlers as well as “sadistic and masochistic conduct.” Conversations were also found on Ficzner’s cellphone where he and others discussed “desires and plans to kidnap and sexually abuse children,” according to the DOJ.

“Civilized society will not tolerate the trafficking of images of the sexual torture of babies and toddlers,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Even worse, this defendant discussed his desires and plans to kidnap and sexually abuse children with like-minded offenders online. The serious sentence imposed here demonstrates that federal, state, and local law enforcement will root out those criminals who pose a danger to our children, prosecute them, and get them off our streets.”

In addition to his federal prison sentence, Ficzner was ordered to serve 15 years of probation following his release and was ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution to his victims. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.