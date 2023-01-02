INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The teenager ended up succumbing to his injury and passing away at Methodist Hospital.

Police believe the shooting occurred at a house in the 2400 block of W. Arlington Court on the city’s east side.

IMPD already reported that a person of interest is in custody and that detectives “are confident that person was responsible for the incident.” While listing the death as a homicide, IMPD stated that detectives believe this was an unintentional act.

“Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones, and friends of this young victim. Regardless of the circumstances, this incident is a tragedy for his family and the Indianapolis community,” IMPD said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing with final charges decided by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.