KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Fire Marshals are seeking assistance identifying a woman who may have information about a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building.

The fire department was called to the 600 block of Elk Drive on report of a smoke smell just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Fire crews found that a small fire occurred in a second-floor apartment but had extinguished before their arrival.





Surveillance video of the entrance captured before the fire shows a woman wearing black jogging shorts with white trim, a black t-shirt, white shoes, and glasses. She left the scene in a red Dodge Caravan with a mismatched front rim on the passenger side and rear window stickers.

Anyone with information about the identity of this woman or the apartment fire is asked to called the Indiana arson hotline at 800-382-4628.