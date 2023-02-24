INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested overnight Friday after a shots fired investigation turned into a IMPD pursuit.
IMPD was alerted of a shots fired call in the 4500 block of E. 18th Street on the east side. Police said as they were investigating, a female took off in a vehicle.
She did not stop when officers tried to pull her over, so police deployed stop sticks.
The vehicle came to a stop at 3600 N. Post Road. The female ran from the car, but police caught up and arrested her.
IMPD said shell casings were found on 18th Street, as well as a handgun inside the vehicle.
Police have not released her preliminary charges. No one was injured.
Post Road was momentarily blocked off while police investigated.