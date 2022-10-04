BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Boone County captured a federal fugitive from Lafayette who tried to run away from the scene of a crash on I-65.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, to a crash on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129. They found an inverted vehicle and learned a person involved in the crash had run away from the scene.

Deputies searched an area west of the crash scene and took the man, later identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Meza-Ruiz of Lafayette, into custody.

Investigators then learned U.S. Marshals had been looking for Meza-Ruiz, who was wanted on a federal warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of pre-trial release.

Deputies took him to a nearby hospital to get treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Meza-Ruiz was then medically cleared and taken to the Boone County Jail, where he was booked on a local charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injury as well as the federal warrant.