Federal agents swarm east side; FBI raids lead to more than 10 taken into custody

INDIANAPOLIS — More than ten people were taken into custody on numerous charges, including in connection with multiple murders, Wednesday morning following FBI raids on the east side.

The raids were centered on multiple locations including the 3200 block of Priscilla Avenue, a building in the 30 block of N. Linwood Avenue, the 37th and Station area, and the 5100 block of N. Crittenden Avenue.

There are no identifying suspect details yet, but preliminary information indicates a man was arrested at the Crittenden location, and a woman was arrested at the Linwood site.

Federal agents from Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville led the operation and were assisted by SWAT teams from other agencies including IMPD and Indiana State Police.

The suspects wanted in the raids are accused in connection with various crimes, including murder, selling drugs, and possession of stolen guns.

This story will be updated when officials release more information.