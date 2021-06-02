February death on northeast side ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say the death of a woman in February is now considered a homicide.

Just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were called to the 9900 block of E. 38th Street, west of Mitthoeffer Road, on a report of a person down behind a business.

A woman was found lying in the snow and pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, officers found no obvious signs of trauma.

On Wednesday, police said the death is now being investigated as a homicide. Her identity and cause of death were not disclosed.

Anyone with information to report can call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).