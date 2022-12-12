INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen leaving an Indianapolis bank after a robbery.

The FBI said the robbery happened on Nov. 16 at the Chase Bank located at 1313 W. 86th St. on the city’s north side.

(Photo Provided By FBI)

Authorities provided two surveillance photos of him leaving the bank, as well as one of him inside.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 317-595-4000 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.