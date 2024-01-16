ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska man who is originally from Indiana was arrested in Eagle River on child pornography and enticement charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska, 28-year-old Michael Koetter was criminally charged with one count of child pornography possession and another count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. Officials said the child pornography reportedly depicted minors who have not attained 12 years of age.

The release said that Koetter reportedly was seeking out girls under 12 years old that “have rates,” referring to the price it costs for them to perform sexual acts or the price to purchase sexually explicit images.

While the FBI field office in Anchorage is investigating the case, officials said that they believe additional victims related to Koetter’s case may be in and surrounding Marion County.

The office is asking for anyone with information surrounding Koetter’s reported actions in person and online using the name Michael Koetter or the username “sskies420” to contact the office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously on the FBI’s tips website.

Koetter faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if he is convicted, according to the release.