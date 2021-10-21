Father rearrested in infant son’s death after cutting GPS monitoring device

INDIANAPOLIS –IMPD says it was about October 10th when Brandon Herring cut off his GPS monitoring device so the criminal justice could no longer keep track of him while he was awaiting trail in the shaken baby death of his son, Jaxson Thompson.

Tuesday night, Herring’s story was told on CBS4 News.

Wednesday morning, a viewer called Jaxson’s mother and said the alleged killer of her baby was in a southeast side neighborhood, hiding out at a relative’s house.

“We surrounded his house because we were not going to let him walk out of there free and try to escape again,” said Savannah Thompson. “We had to wait there five or ten minutes before the cops ever came.”

U.S. Marshals arrived and, after some negotiation, they entered the home and Herring was led out in handcuffs.

“He would not look me in the face,” said Thompson. “I looked at him the whole time. If looks could kill, I would’ve killed him over and over.”

Herring was first held on a $200,000 bond when he was arrested in August, but that bond was reduced to a ten percent $20,000 cash bail.

The Marion County Prosecutor is expected to file a violation charge against Herring for allegedly removing his GPS monitoring device with the court set to reconsider the terms of its original bond order.