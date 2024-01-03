INDIANAPOLIS — Through tears, Sam Stewart described the trauma his family faced during the shooting inside the Greenwood Park Mall on July 17, 2022.

Stewart’s wife and three children had gone to the mall for some back-to-school shopping. Near the end of their trip, Stewart’s two daughters were in the food court and their mother was heading toward them when gunfire erupted.

”Our daughters were there in the food court, direct targets of this insane person,” Stewart said.

Jonathan Sapirman, 20, had come out of the food court bathroom and opened fire on the crowd. Killing three people and injuring others. 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez were killed.

Kaya Stewart, Sam’s daughter, was shot. He said she laid on the ground just hoping to survive.

”Hearing my oldest who was injured directly, physically, playing dead on the ground, so she’s not shot at a fifth time,” Stewart said.

Stewart's younger daughter was forced to run away as bullets came toward her.

Stewart’s younger daughter was forced to run away as bullets came toward her.

”Seeing bullets go right past her, striking individuals right next to her or in her vicinity,” Stewart said. “Seeing her sister get hit, knowing that she was a direct target, as well.”

Stewart said they’re grateful they all made it out alive but the damage done to their family is something they will all have to deal with for the rest of their lives.

”We have this huge, unbelievable, unimaginable stressor,” he said. “That’s forever changed our lives.”

Stewart said his oldest daughter will live with lifelong medical changes. Both of his daughters have seen a disruption in their lives, pausing or deterring career and school aspirations. His wife has missed time at work leading to lost wages. The family has even lost pieces of normal, everyday life.

”We’re fearful of going out in public in certain incidents,” Stewart said. “Going to movies? Out of the question.”

The family is now suing Simon Malls and its security firm, Allied Universal Event Service, for negligence and failing to prevent the mass shooting.

”Let’s talk about that breadth of time, that scope of time that happened before the event,” Stewart said.

Stewart, along with lawyer Greg Laker, said Simon Mall and its security should have done something to prevent the shooter from carrying out his plan in the more than an hour the shooter was on mall property before the shooting.

”How someone who fits the absolute profile of a mass shooter can walk the entire width of the Simon parking lot, past dozen of security cameras, past anchor stores with security cameras on the outside, down a courtyard and into the mall pass dozens of cameras and no one says ‘Hey, this guy with a hat pulled down over his eyes and carrying a long black backpack, what’s he doing there and we better check on him,’ it’s just mind-boggling to me,” Laker said.

”It’s great to have a plan but if it doesn’t meet the needs of the scenario then they have to do better,” Stewart added.

Both said they hope the lawsuit will help improve Simon Mall security at all of its properties and protect other families from what the Stewarts are going through.

We reached out to both Simon Malls and Allied Universal Event Services. A spokesperson for Allied said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation and Simon Malls has not responded.