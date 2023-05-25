AVON, Ind. – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to crack a string of burglaries in Hendricks County.

The lengthy investigation resulted in the arrests of father-and-son duo Robert L. Evans Jr., 53, and Robert L. Evans III, 25. The investigation involved the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Avon Police Department and Plainfield Police Department.

Investigators linked the pair to at least five burglaries dating back to December 2022. Police said vigilant residents and home security cameras, along with other investigative tools, helped them identify the men as the suspects.

Evans Jr. is from Gary, while his son is from Indianapolis. Both are being held in the Hendricks County Jail.

Evans Jr. faces preliminary charges of burglary of a dwelling, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and theft. Preliminary charges against Evans III include burglary of a dwelling and burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigations division at (317) 745-9354.