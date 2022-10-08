INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends held a vigil Saturday evening for an Indianapolis father and his son who were shot and killed earlier in the week.

On Wednesday night, just after 11, police found 18-year-old Michael Rollins Jr. shot to death. His father, 39-year-old Michael Rollins Sr., was also shot and died the next day.

Michael Rollins Sr. (left), Michael Rollins Jr. (right)

“That was my son and my grandson,” said Wayne Rollins. “If god didn’t take their life then nobody else has got any business trying to take it.”

Rollins was one of dozens of family and friends who came to Lawrence Park for a balloon release to honor Rollins Jr. and Rollins Sr.

Family said Rollins Sr. worked on cars and enjoyed fishing. They described Rollins Jr. as a typical teenager.

“I feel like they took part of my life from me, and that’ll be something I’m gonna be missing for a long time,” Rollins said.

Longtime family friend LeTerris Strickland said she was touched to see how many people came to pay their respects. She said it demonstrates how many people are touched by “senseless” acts of violence.

“When you take it upon yourself to do things, you don’t just affect that person,” Strickland said. “You affect their family, their child and generations to come.”

After a countdown, dozens of balloons were released into the air. Some were seen wiping away tears while others consoled one another.

So many are still left asking why this happened. They said they hope that answer and justice will come soon.

“Somebody should come forward and say something because my heart has been aching,” Rollins said. “And it’s gonna keep on aching until somebody get caught.”

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anybody with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 317-262-8477.