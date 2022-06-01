INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis man found murdered and stuffed inside a suitcase three years ago is pleading for justice in the unsolved death.

Police said someone walking along Bean Creek found the suitcase with human remains inside.

Three years later, the family of 56-year-old Larry Terry is offering $1,000 of their own money for information that helps solve the case. Pictures of Larry Terry still adorn the bridge over bean creek on Villa Avenue three years after his mysterious Memorial Day murder.

Larry Terry’s picture hanging above Bean Creek

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my nephew. He came over every day. It was a nonsense murder,” said the victim’s aunt Donna Moore.

Donna claims her nephew was last seen at his home on English Avenue. A missing persons poster was released after the family reported Terry missing in March of 2019.

“We actually didn’t realize he had been murdered until after the second month, then we thought there was foul play,” said Moore.

In fact, more than two months after Terry disappeared, IMPD was called to Bean Creek on the near southeast side where the victim’s badly decomposed body was found stuffed inside a small suitcase.

“Nobody deserves to be killed like that. Nobody,” said Moore. “I hope he was dead when they mutilated him.”

The coroner’s office ruled the cause of Terry’s death to be asphyxia due to strangulation.

While the family believes he was killed by someone he knew, no one has ever been held accountable for the death and the gruesome way they tried to dispose of his body.

“It’s been three years and nothing has been done. It feels like it’s been swept under the carpet. It’s devastating. I mean it really is,” said Moore.

The IMPD detective assigned to the case said today the death remains on an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to speak with homicide detectives at (317) 327-3475 or can remain anonymous at (317) 262-TIPS.