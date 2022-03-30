INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been nearly six months since Derrick Williams Jr. was found murdered on Indianapolis far east side, but still his family is left with so many unanswered questions and no justice in his case.

“We don’t really know what happened and that’s what’s painful is not knowing the why,” his father Derrick Williams said.

Derrick Williams Jr. was found shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 near N. Mitthoeffer Road and Chris Drive. His parents said he was on his way to hang out with friends, but never made it to where he was going before he was killed.

“We need answers. We need answers,” said Sharron Williams.

“They took my son. He was a great guy who wanted to do better for the community and better for his family,” Derrick Williams said. “In no way, shape, or form should he be gone at 25. We want him remembered for who he was.”

Derrick and Sharron Williams were out of state the night their son was killed and received the call the next morning, turning their world upside down. They said their son had a child of his own, Derrick Williams III, who was less than two years old when his father was killed.

“He had a lot to live for,” said Derrick Williams.

The Williams shared that their son was an entrepreneur, full of life and gave what they remember were the greatest hugs. Derrick Williams Jr. owned 4YourHome Furniture on the city’s east side, a venture his parents said they were incredibly proud to watch their son take on.

“He hired people that needed help and put the furniture store in an area that was underprivileged, underserved and to help the community at 25 years old, just shows the character of him as a person,” said Derrick Williams. “He was a great guy.”

The Williams said their family moved all over the world as Derrick Williams Jr. was growing up. While they moved to Indianapolis in 2015, they said their son moved to the city in 2017 and was thrilled to call the city home.

Derrick Williams is an Army veteran and Sharron is an Army Lieutenant Colonel, who is still active duty. She said these last five-plus months have been incredibly difficult on her family, who leans on each other for support.

“I physically cannot go to work. I’ve been in the building maybe twice since I’ve lost my son, so it’s so hard,” said Sharron. “We’re a family that serves but I don’t feel like I have any more fight in me, and I fight for our country.”

Still, she said they’ll never give up their fight for answers on who killed Derrick Williams Jr. and why.

“Our hearts are broken every single minute and we just want someone to be able to come forward just to tell us anything,” said Sharron.

“We’ll never be fully whole, but this is a step in the right direction for us, if we can figure out the why and the who,” said Derrick Williams. “Somebody’s dangerous out there. Somebody took his life. We know that for a fact. Whoever did that shouldn’t be out here. We want to help the community be safe.”

IMPD Homicide Branch Captain Roger Spurgeon said when the community works with law enforcement to help hold those accountable involved in violent crimes, like homicides, they’re also making it safer for their own families.

“If they’re helpful to us, it’s not just being helpful to the police, it’s being helpful to their brothers and sisters,” said Spurgeon. “If they had somebody that they loved that was a victim of a crime, specifically of a violent crime, I’m sure they want others to come forward to help us bring justice, so we’re asking them to do the same for others.”

In addition to helping lead to an arrest, Spurgeon said, when people work with them to provide tips, it helps create a stronger case that could lead to a possible conviction in court, even furthering justice for a victim.

“Every time that we have community members come forward and be cooperative with our detectives, it makes our jobs much more easy and effective to be able to present a case in court because of the fact that the prosecutor’s office is tasked with proving guilt beyond reasonable doubt and so everything that we’re able to do to get to that level is critical,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon added that what might seem like a small bit of information or something that you believe investigators have already could be the missing piece of the puzzle that helps find healing for a grieving family.

“While it could be that our assigned detectives might have that information, they may not and that could be the critical vital piece that is the linchpin to keep things together,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon said the department is working to continue building bridges of trust with the community and protect those who come forward with information in cases.

“We’re in this together,” he said. “One can’t do this without the other as far as providing a safe environment for our families to live, work and play in, so we want them to know that we’re going to do everything that we can as far as reaching out, helping to protect them as much as we can, trying to provide them with services and options.”

No suspects have been announced and no arrests have been made in Derrick Williams Jr.’s case. His family hopes someone will hear his story and help him, like he always wanted to help others.

“We’re not gonna stop here. It’s just gonna keep going,” Sharron said. “They will see the Williams from this day forward.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call IMPD’s Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475. You can also call Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Sayles@Indy.gov.

Additionally, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.