INDIANAPOLIS — Elijah Ellis always dreamed of being on the big screen.

“He wanted to be an actor since he was three, and he knew he had to buckle down and work to get his goals accomplished,” said Laurinda Horton, his Godmother.

Though Horton was Ellis’ Godmother, she said he affectionally called her “grandma.” She recalled that it was him who helped her through tough times, including her battle with breast cancer.

“I miss him every day,” she said.

His family said Ellis had a plan: move to Florida, finish school and pursue his acting career. Once he made it big, he had plans to take care of Horton, his mother, brother and grandmother.

For at least the next five years, that was the vision he saw himself working towards. Unfortunately, he’d never get the chance.

“I was so hopeful he could get away and begin his life,” said Horton.

On July 29 of 2021, just before 10 p.m., police responded to a person shot at the intersection of West 47th St. and Georgetown Rd. Officials would later identify the victim as Ellis, who ultimately died at the hospital.

He was only 20 years old.

“He was just the light of the party. He was the life of the party. His friends said he was the glue that held them all together,” Horton said. “It’s just a tragedy all the way around for everybody who knew him.”

Nearly a year since Ellis’ death, his family said piecing together his final moments has plagued them ever since, including who pulled the trigger and why.

“Everybody is all out for themselves and no one else, and it’s hard to find people, like us, that care about everybody,” said Charlesetta Cook, Ellis’ grandmother. “I don’t have negativity in my heart. I just want them to do the right thing and let us have some peace.”

“Turn yourself in,” Elijah’s mother, Tomeika Ellis, said as she fought through tears. “What if it was you? What if it was somebody in your family? What would you want someone to do?”

If you have any information on Elijah’s death, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. You can report information anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.