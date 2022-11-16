INDIANAPOLIS – As Antessha Skinner holds a pillow covered in her nephew’s pictures, other family members behind her hold reward posters.

“It’s kind of hard because it’s been a year and we still have nothing,” said Antessha Skinner, the victim’s aunt.

Last year on November 12, Vyshonn Harrington planned to meet a woman at an apartment complex on Falcon Court on the city’s west side. The next morning, a worker found Harrington’s body near a dumpster. Police say Harrington was shot and killed. He was just 18 years old.

“It was very senseless and it was uncalled for,” said Skinner.

Now one year later and still no answers to who killed Harrington. Skinner believes investigators have some leads but knows they need more information.

“We know there were witnesses. We know there are witnesses out there but they are scared to come forward. We really need someone to come forward so we can get some justice,” said Skinner.

When Skinner hears of another young homicide victim, she knows the pain and feels for that family.

“It’s happening every day. All too often, way too often and they are getting younger and younger,” said Skinner.

Harrington had dreams of being a rap artist. His family continues to grieve every day and hopes closures comes soon.

“It would mean everything to our family, everything to have justice and for someone to pay for this. He didn’t deserve it, he didn’t deserve it at all,” said Skinner.

If you know anything about Vyshonn Harringtons’ case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

As always, you can remain anonymous and there is a reward for information leading to an arrest.