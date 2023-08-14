LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence say a family argument led to a man’s death Sunday night.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 7100 block of Foxborough Drive.

Police found 27-year-old Oliver Johnson unresponsive at the scene; investigators said he’d been severely injured during an “altercation between close family members.” Emergency medics pronounced him dead.

After speaking to a witness, investigators identified 53-year-old Rolf Johnson as the suspect. He’d left the scene before police arrived.

Acting on information sent by Lawrence police, a McCordsville officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle within an hour of the initial response.

Officers with the Lawrence and McCordsville police departments took Rolf Johnson into custody in the 11000 block of Pendleton Pike without further incident.

He faces a preliminary murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.