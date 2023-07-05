SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Fairland mother is being charged in the death of a Triton Central High School student who fatally crashed his car less than two weeks before his 17th birthday.

Court documents reveal that 16-year-old Nick Winter had a blood alcohol concentration of .136% at the time of his death at 8:36 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2022. A cooler full of Twisted Tea was found in the vehicle.

But newly released documents detail that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department now accuses Andrea Talbott of being aware of Winter’s intoxication before he left her Fairland home.

According to the court documents, Winter had been staying at the Talbott home the night prior to the deadly 8:36 a.m. crash. Police said a video recovered from Winter’s phone, taken 26 minutes prior to his death, shows the teenager at Talbott’s home posing with a can of Twisted Tea.

Police said Winter was in an “obvious state of intoxication” and was slurring his speech and had droopy eyelids. In the video, Talbott can be seen sitting on the couch right next to Winter as he lifts the can of Twisted Tea.

Police said Talbott was smiling at the intoxicated teenager who, shortly afterward, left the Talbott home and struck a tree on London Road. An 18-year-old passenger was also in the car with Winter but survived the crash.

Family provided photos of Nick Winter

According to court documents, a juvenile told investigators that parties commonly occurred at the Talbott home and that many teenagers were aware that the Talbotts allowed underage minors to party, drink and “do whatever they want.”

Conversations found by investigators on Snapchat revealed minors talking about Andrea Talbott buying Twisted Tea for Winter, court documents reveal. Talbott also reportedly sent a message to minors that mentioned gummy bears soaked in alcohol.

But Andrea Talbott isn’t the only person facing charges in Nick Winter’s death.

According to charging documents, 24-year-old Amon Nathaniel Ballard of Shelbyville is accused of buying alcohol for Nick Winter. He is wanted on one felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Messages sent by Winter to Ballard reveal that the 16-year-old asked Ballard to buy him alcohol.

“Sure. I’m gonna need a list tho,” Ballard reportedly responded. Winter then sent him a list that included bottles of hard liquor and “5 cases of Twisted Tea.”

Police attempted to speak to Andrea Talbott, according to the court documents, but she never showed up to an agreed-upon meeting. Court records reveal that a warrant was issued for Talbott’s arrest but was recalled the next day.

A warrant was still active for Ballard’s arrest at the time of publishing.