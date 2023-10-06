INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been indicted in Indianapolis federal court after he allegedly called multiple locations of the Anti-Defamation League throughout the country to make threats and anti-Semitic comments.

According to an indictment, filed Tuesday in the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana Indianapolis division, 67-year-old Andrzej Boryga was charged with four counts of interstate communication of threat to injure.

Each count was related to an instance where Boryga reportedly called a location of the ADL throughout the country and making threats to its employees, as well as anti-Semitic comments.

Between July 24, 2022 and July 25, 2022, Boryga reportedly made calls to the ADL location in New York and threatened to kill Jewish people. In one voicemail, the indictment stated that Boryga said that he would “f—— kill” them.

“I can’t wait to motherf—— cut your f—— head off and put around display on 3rd Avenue,” the voicemail said.

In another instance on Aug. 5, 2022, Boryga reportedly called the ADL location in Houston and said in a voicemail that their days are numbered, calling staffers “f—— filthy animals” in the process. In another instance on Oct. 2, Boryga called the Las Vegas location of the ADL and threatened to kill Jewish people.

In multiple calls to the ADL’s Denver office from Aug. 18, 2022 to Oct. 12, 2022, Boryga reportedly said he identified as a “Nazi,” and that he could not wait to cut their heads off.

“I will kill you motherf—– with pleasure,” a voicemail from Sept. 29, 2022 reportedly stated.

“Preventing and prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority for the Justice Department and my office,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said in a news release. “We want to ensure the public that if a crime is motivated by bias, it will be investigated, and the perpetrators held responsible for their actions. We encourage anyone impacted by a hate crime to report violations to the FBI or through the U.S. Attorney’s Office website.”

According to court documents, Boryga appeared before a judge on Tuesday. Officials did not seek pretrial detention for Boryga and he has been released “pending further proceedings before the court.”