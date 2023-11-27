ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — An 18-year-old who was expelled from Zionsville High School in August is under arrest after sending a photo of himself holding a gun with a threatening message aimed at a school administrator.

Jakob M. Collier is charged with two counts of intimidation, one a Level 5 felony and the other a Level 6 felony.

According to court documents, Collier was expelled from Zionsville High School in August. The school allowed Collier to take online classes, however, in order to earn the final credits he needed to graduate.

Collier reportedly requested retaking additional classes that would have required him to attend school in person. The school denied his requests, however.

Court documents reveal that a few weeks after being denied his request, Collier sent a threatening photo to a Snapchat group. In the photo, Collier is reportedly holding a handgun with a caption that he was coming for the school administrator.

If convicted of a Level 5 felony, Collier could face one to six years in prison.