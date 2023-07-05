FISHERS, Ind. — Court documents reveal that an ex-husband with a history of abuse followed the mother of his three children from her work to a gas station where he “completely emptied” his gun into her van while she was parked at a gas pump.

Kaylah Farmer, 33, of Noblesville was sitting dead in the driver’s seat of her maroon Town and Country van when police arrived at the Speedway gas station located near 116th and Allisonville in Fishers on June 28. An autopsy later revealed she was shot 15 times.

Joshua Alexander Farmer, 32, of Anderson was arrested the next day after he was found hiding behind some shrubs in Indy’s near east side.

Booking photo of Joshua Farmer

Court documents reveal that the deadly shooting wasn’t the first instance of violence in the Farmer’s relationship. On June 1, Noblesville police investigated a battery reported against Joshua Farmer.

According to the report, Joshua Farmer was accused of punching and choking Kaylah in front of their three children on May 21. While battering Kaylah and ripping off her clothes, Joshua reportedly told her that “she was going to learn today.”

Joshua then is accused of pointing a gun at both Kaylah and their oldest child and asking her to choose between his life or their child’s, according to the report.

An arrest warrant was issued for Joshua Farmer on June 5, 23 days before the deadly shooting, on charges related to the battery accusations. Noblesville police said officers were actively searching for Joshua Farmer but said he had been evading law enforcement.

Security footage and eyewitness accounts detailed the deadly shooting at the Speedway gas station that involved dozens of bullets being fired from an orange/maroon Kia Soul into the Town and Country van, court documents show.

Investigators said the Kia Soul can be seen driving around the van and stopping multiple times to fire upon the van, which was parked at a gas pump, from three different angles.

A witness who was working on the nearby Eller House said he watched as the driver of the Kia “completely just unloaded” into the driver’s side window of the van.

“He completely emptied it,” the witness said.

The witness attempted to render aid to the victim after the shooting but said Kaylah was not responsive.

Joshua A. Farmer (left) and the Kia Soul police were searching for in relation to the shooting

Police said a daycare and preschool was in the line of fire during the shooting, but no damage was reported. The Eller House was struck by the gunfire.

Court documents revealed that one witness took photographs during the Speedway shooting. In one of the photos, the shooter can be seen holding a handgun out through the window and pointing the weapon toward the maroon van.

Police used Flock cameras to identify the Kia Soul. The Kia Soul was registered to a woman who told police she had lent the car to Joshua Farmer after meeting him on a dating app.

According to court documents, the woman met Joshua Farmer at a Market District in Carmel the morning of the deadly shooting and swapped vehicles with him. The woman said she was supposed to meet him at a Walmart in Camby to switch back that evening, but he never showed.

Joshua Farmer had reportedly borrowed the Kia Soul a few weeks prior to the deadly shooting and tinted the vehicle’s windows without the woman’s permission, according to the documents.

Police used the Flock cameras to track the Kia Soul in the hours prior to the shooting. Police determined that Farmer had followed Kaylah from her work to the Speedway gas station.

Police eventually found the Kia Soul after Joshua Farmer sent the owner a message on Snapchat that read “planet fitness 52nd and keystone keys inside… shhh”.

A search of the Soul uncovered a discharged 9mm shell casing. The same caliber used in the gas station shooting. The shell was later matched in a lab to shells found at the shooting scene.

Court documents reveal that police eventually caught Joshua Farmer after officers conducting surveillance near Massachusetts and 10th Street spotted a pair of shoes sticking out from behind some shrubs. Farmer reportedly gave officers a false name, but officers recognized him as Joshua Farmer. Police has previously issued an alert to the public to be on the lookout for Farmer, who was deemed “armed and dangerous.”

Police said the clothes Joshua Farmer was wearing appeared the same as in photographs from the Speedway shooting and from security footage obtained from outside Planet Fitness where he was spotted dropping off the Kia Soul.

During the investigation, police spoke with Joshua Farmer’s father who told officers he’d spoken to his son just minutes after the shooting took place. Documents reveal that Joshua Farmer reportedly mentioned seeing his ex-wife leave her work at the hospital that day. He also reportedly made mention of a weapon being involved during a confrontation with Kaylah, according to what his father told police.

Further investigation revealed that Joshua Farmer had driven by Kaylah’s work in days prior to the shooting, including on June 6 and June 14.

In another call made soon after the shooting, Joshua Farmer reportedly told a woman he’d been dating that he “took care of it” in relation to his ex-wife Kaylah. He also reportedly admitted to seeing Kaylah at a gas station near 116th and Allisonville.

When asked what he meant by it being “taken care of”, Joshua Farmer reportedly told her, “We don’t need to get into that.”

Joshua Farmer is being held on no bond in Hamilton County Jail. He faces one count of murder along with charges related to the May battery.