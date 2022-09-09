LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A wanted Lafayette man who was named a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday was captured in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state.

Anthony J. Perez, 28, was apprehended in downtown Little Rock at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Lafayette Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident.

Perez was wanted by Lafayette police and named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Drive on Sunday. Officers reported arriving at the parking lot and discovering a woman who had been shot to death.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Casey Lewis of Remington.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting was described as a Hispanic male wearing a white hat, khaki shorts and a red or orange t-shirt. Police said the suspect had been seen running away from the parking lot. The shooting was believed to be targeted, according to investigators.

Perez was named as a person of interest in the shooting by the Lafayette Police Department on Tuesday when police asked for the public’s help in locating Perez. Perez was wanted on a charge of escape after police said he cut off his home detention bracelet on Sept. 1 and escaped from the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections work release center.

Tippecanoe County Community Corrections said Perez had been on electric monitoring since Aug. 18 due to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

At this time, Perez has not been charged in connection with the Walmart shooting. He remains in Little Rock and is awaiting extradition back to Indiana.