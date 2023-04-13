GREENWOOD, Ind. — Victims of alleged sexual abuse by an employee at a Greenwood therapy center were carefully selected to avoid suspicion, a recent to police reportedly revealed. Furthermore, one of the reasons the suspect said he took the job was to prey on children.

A document filed in the Johnson County Circuit and Superior Courts show Leomeir Kennedy, identified as a “trans male” in the document, confessed to molesting three children under his care — including two patients at a therapy center for children with autism.

Leomeir Kennedy

Kennedy’s cell phone and laptop were turned in to Greenwood police on April 10 after he had given it to a colleague. The next day, Kennedy came to the police station to give his testimony.

A probable cause affidavit stated Kennedy admitted to molesting a child while babysitting in October of 2017. He claimed it happened once while changing the child’s diaper.

Investigators were then told that Kennedy moved out of Indiana until about one year ago. He soon began working at a therapy center in Greenwood that specialized in children with autism.

Kennedy said he wanted to work there because he considered it a “victim pool,” court documents state. He also claimed he thought he “could really help children with autism grow.” He was licensed as a behavior technician, online records show.

In order to avoid suspicion, Kennedy admitted to only preying on children who were not patients assigned to him. He told investigators he would molest children that he would take care of while their caregivers were on their lunch break.

The suspect gained access to two victims using that tactic, according to the affidavit. Investigators said Kennedy admitted to molesting one child during a diaper change and another child while tickling them. Court documents show Kennedy said one of the children had “lust” in their eyes and described it feeling like “Christmas” when he touched the child.

Kennedy told investigators he was confessing to rid himself of the “snakes and shadows” inside of him.

A search of Kennedy’s electronics reported found a search on DuckDuckGo of a “13-year-old gang raped” and two sexual images of very young children he received from someone on the Whispr app.

Kennedy was arrested after his confession and preliminarily charged with child molestation and possession of child porn.

Court documents indicate Kennedy is considered a flight risk since he told several people he was heading out of state. Investigators requested a no bond hold be placed before he appears in front of a judge.