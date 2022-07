An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Saturday.

Madison County Sherriff, Scott Mellinger, told CBS4 that deputies arrived on the scene, as well any many others from surrounding areas.

Sheriff Mellinger says the suspect fled before officers arrived, however, was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Hamilton County.

Preliminary information is subject to change. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.