ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood man is under arrest after two girls came forward and told authorities that the man had allegedly molested them several years ago.

Daniel Hobbs, 35, is charged with one count of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and four counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. He also faces one felony count of child solicitation.

According to court documents, the Elwood Police Department were contacted by Howard County DCS in July of 2023 after one of the girls told a case worker about the alleged molestation.

Both girls ended up speaking to authorities about the incidents and said they occurred several years ago in Elwood. Both girls were reportedly under the age of 9 when the molestations were said to have occurred.

According to one of the girl’s accounts, not only did Hobbs inappropriately touch the girls but so did men whom Hobbs invited to the home.

Police reportedly spoke to Hobbs about the accusations with Hobbs admitting to watching the girls while their mother was at work but telling officers that he never touched them in inappropriate ways.

According to the court records, Hobbs even agreed to take a lie detector test.