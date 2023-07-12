ANDERSON, Ind. – A man is being charged with the reported rape of a ‘former friend’ after a May incident at a home in Elwood.

Elwood police arrested 19-year-old Roger Lynn Edens III last Monday. Edens was charged with rape and sexual battery.

Court documents detail that police were called to the home on North C in Elwood on May 8. The victim was house-sitting for the owner and his wife while they were on vacation. Police say the suspect, identified as Edens, came over and “assaulted” the woman.

The victim told detectives that Edens came into the house and tried to kiss her in the kitchen but she turned away. She added that they went into the living room and Edens pushed her onto the couch causing her to panic and “pace back and forth.”

The probable cause affidavit revealed that the woman made a “mistake” when she went upstairs because Edens followed her into the bedroom.

While in the room the woman explained, Edens tried to kiss her once again, but this time went further. She added he fondled and eventually had sex with her, though she told him “No” several times.

Edens was later interviewed by detectives and admitted to trying to kiss the woman when she pulled away from being kissed. He said, “I took my shot and was rejected.”

Detectives say Edens confirmed many of the details given by the victim but consistently claimed that she never said “no, stop or any other indication she did not want to do this.”

They add that Edens couldn’t remember everything and they constantly explained how his story “wasn’t making any sense” and that he agreed that it wasn’t.

Edens also asked detectives if the woman was emotionally “OK.”

During a later interview with police, the woman told officers that she and Edens were friends in the past but split ways recently because of her boyfriend.

Court documents say Edens is charged with two counts of rape where the victim has verbally refused and was compelled by force, Level 3 Felony and one count of sexual battery, Level 6 Felony.

Edens has a dispositional hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. on September 11.