1 person dead after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed after a shooting on the east side Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Emerson Avenue.

Police found one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

According to police, a man came to the door of the residence on Emerson, knocked on it, and was shot sometime later.

It’s unclear what happened between the time he came to the door and the shooting.

“I mean obviously this is an incident that occurred right there in the doorway. Preliminary information shows us that,” said IMPD public information officer Genae Cook. “However, what happened right before that is so important to lead exactly the cause and intent behind everything.”

Police say at least two people were inside the home during the shooting. A gun was recovered from the scene.

They believe the residents knew the man who was killed.