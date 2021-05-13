March death of 14-year-old boy announced as homicide, juvenile arrested

INDIANAPOLIS–The shooting death of a 14-year-old on the city’s east side has been ruled a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to the 4000 block of East 34th Street on March 10 on a report of a person shot.

Officers located the victim, later identified as 14-year-old Kei’Sean Jones with injuries consistent to a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition and later died as a result of his injuries.

Reported in March, the shooting was not ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office until this week.

IMPD announced Thursday that a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on April 27 for his alleged role in the shooting.

The juvenile faces a preliminary charge of reckless homicide, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

