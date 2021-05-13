March death of 14-year-old boy announced as homicide, juvenile arrested

Crime in Indianapolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS–The shooting death of a 14-year-old on the city’s east side has been ruled a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to the 4000 block of  East 34th Street on March 10 on a report of a person shot. 

Officers located the victim, later identified as 14-year-old Kei’Sean Jones with injuries consistent to a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition and later died as a result of his injuries.

Reported in March, the shooting was not ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office until this week.

IMPD announced Thursday that a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on April 27 for his alleged role in the shooting.

The juvenile faces a preliminary charge of reckless homicide, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News