INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of a local, family-run restaurant on Indy’s east side is asking for the public’s help identifying two men they said robbed them at gunpoint in the same week, both in broad daylight.

The owner of El Chivo Jaliciense Taqueria y Birrieria on E. Washington Street told FOX59/CBS4 that since March 1, the restaurant has been robbed by separate men wielding guns twice.

The first robbery took place around 2:45 p.m. on March 1, a man in a black Reebok hoodie entered the restaurant with a handgun and demanded money. Pictures of the man taken from security footage are below.

Video provided by the restaurant’s owner shows that the man even went behind the counter and emptied the register himself.

An IMPD report from the March 1 robbery confirms that a handgun was used in the robbery and that an unknown amount of cash was stolen.

The second robbery occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

The restaurant’s owner provided a picture of the second robbery suspect, who is shown wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt while standing in front of the counter.

The owner said that this man also attempted to rob the restaurant. That man is shown below.

“We are demanding safety and protection, we want to keep our employees and customers safe,” the owner wrote in an email. “We are a local family-owned restaurant barely trying to make it, we’ve only been open for a year and a half and want to stay.”

The owner is hoping that the public can recognize either of the men involved in these robberies. Anyone with information on these two suspects is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.